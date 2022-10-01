NTPC records over 15.1 % growth in generation in first Half of FY 23

State-run power major NTPC Rihand (3,000 MW) in Uttar Pradesh is the top performing thermal power plant with 90.22% Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to September 2022.
NTPC group companies recorded a generation of 203.5 BU from April to September 2022, registering an increase of 15.1% from 176.8 BU generated in April to September 2021, according to a release issued by the Power Ministry.
The ministry stated that the high generation growth indicates improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year.
State-run power major NTPC Rihand (3,000 MW) in Uttar Pradesh is the top performing thermal power plant with 90.22% Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to September 2022, the ministry added.
The Power Ministry said that overall Plant Load Factor of NTPC coal stations was 76.3% from April to September 2022, a testimony to the high levels of operational excellence and the expertise of NTPC in Operation and Maintenance of the power plants.
The total installed capacity of NTPC is 70,234 MW. NTPC is expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility, as per official data.
India’s largest power producer is also aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC is the first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE), the ministry reported.
Apart from power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind, and solar, and also Green Hydrogen solutions.
The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas including fuel cells, e-mobility and Waste-to-Energy, it added.
Earlier in September this year, State-run power major NTPC also plans to divest its stake in a few subsidiaries and joint ventures, including NTPC-SAIL Power Corporation Ltd (NSPCL) and NEEPCO, through private placements and initial public offerings (IPO).
NTPC acquired 100% equity stake held by the government in NEEPCO making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the public sector power generation company. NSPCL, on the other hand is a joint venture company with 50% stake each with NTPC and SAIL.
