NTPC REL gets LoA for developing 325 MW in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur solar park

NTPC has also secured a raft of project contracts under the aegis of International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Cuba, Niger and Malawi to help set up solar parks to meet these countries’ electricity demands. NTPC is also eyeing similar opportunities in other ISA member countries in Africa such as Sudan, Congo, Mozambique, Egypt, Uganda, Rwanda, Gambia, Tanzania, Senegal, and Zimbabwe. NTPC has been engaged as a facilitator by ISA and is targeting to help set up 10 giga watt (GW) capacity in ISA member countries.