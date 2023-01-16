NTPC REL, Tripura govt ink pact for development of green energy projects

NEW DELHI: NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tripura government for development of floating and ground-mounted renewable energy projects in the state. The MoU aims to develop large-sized renewable energy projects in Tripura and shall help the state in meeting its clean energy commitments.
“This MoU embarks upon the journey towards development of large-sized renewable energy projects in the State of Tripura and shall help Govt of Tripura in meeting its clean energy commitments and obligations," it said.
NTPC REL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-owned power generator NTPC. The company has been undertaking steps to make its energy portfolio greener by adding significant capacities of renewable energy (RE) sources. By 2032, the company plans to have 60GW capacity through RE sources constituting nearly 45% of its overall power generation capacity.
NTPC Group has commissioned 2,524 MW of RE projects under EPC mode till the end of the fiscal second quarter. At present, 5,348 MW of RE projects including ongoing projects of NTPC REL are under construction.
Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) is the nodal agency for implementing renewable energy projects in Tripura.
