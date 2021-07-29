NEW DELHI: State-owned NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) has called bids for setting up a green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh as part of its green mobility plans.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s largest power generation utility’s subsidiary inking a pact with the union territory of Ladakh to setup a green hydrogen mobility project in the region. NTPC’s plans includes running five hydrogen buses, to start with and setting up a solar plant and a green hydrogen generation unit in Leh for the same.

"The sale of bid documents would commence from 31st July, 2021," NTPC said in a statement on Thursday.

“The tender follows the recent tender floated by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) for procurement of Fuel Cell Buses for Ladakh. NTPC REL and NVVN would jointly be executing the Green Mobility Project in Union Territory of Ladakh. A dedicated 1.25 MW Solar plant is also being set up at Leh by NTPC REL to make the Hydrogen Fuelling Station completely green. The solar plant contract is expected to be awarded within a month," the statement added.

NTPC Ltd has already floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for setting up two pilot projects--standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a microgrid system--with hydrogen production using electrolyser. Mint had earlier reported about the company's plans to invite bids for setting up electrolysers in Delhi and Leh to fuel zero-emission vehicles with green hydrogen.

NTPC also plans to set up India’s largest solar park of 4.75 gigawatt (GW) at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat from where it will also generate green hydrogen on a commercial scale.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s green hydrogen push wherein the union government is considering a proposal to make it mandatory for fertiliser plants and oil refineries to purchase green hydrogen as part of plans to cut the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels. As part of its energy transition efforts, India is working towards electrification of economy by developing action plans for greening of electricity.

NTPC plans to list NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. The PSU has also announced its target of 10% reduction in net energy intensity as part of its energy compact goals. NTPC plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032. Of this, 60 GW will come from renewable energy sources. The NTPC Group has an installed power generation capacity of 65.81 GW through 70 power projects and has 18 GW under construction.

