NTPC plans to list NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. The PSU has also announced its target of 10% reduction in net energy intensity as part of its energy compact goals. NTPC plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130GW power producer by 2032. Of this, 60 GW will come from renewable energy sources. The NTPC Group has an installed power generation capacity of 65.81 GW through 70 power projects and has 18 GW under construction.