NTPC, Tecnimont to jointly explore green methanol production

New Delhi: India’s largest power producer NTPC Ltd on Monday signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italy-based Maire Tecnimont Group’s Indian arm Tecnimont Pvt Ltd to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility to develop a commercial-scale green methanol production facility at the NTPC project in India. Through this move, the two organisations aim to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility of developing a commercial-scale green methanol production facility at the NTPC project in India, according to a company statement. Further, the scope of this green methanol project includes capturing carbon from NTPC power plants and converting it into green fuel. Green methanol has a wide range of applications, including serving as a base material for the chemical industry, storing renewable electricity, and even as a transportation fuel. It is also considered a substitute fuel for maritime fuel applications. This project along with NTPCs under execution pilot scale Green Methanol project aligns with NTPC’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy, and will significantly contribute to the country’s energy transition, said Chandan Kumar Mondal, director (commercial), NTPC.NTPC, under the ministry of power, is the country’s largest power-producing company and supplies one-fourth of the total electricity in the country.At present, NTPC has a commissioned renewable energy capacity of 2,332 MW. Overall, the installed power generation capacity, including fossil-fuel based, of the NTPC Group (including joint ventures and subsidiaries) stands at 70,254 MW.

