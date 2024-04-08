NTPC to add 5 GW power generation capacity in FY25

New Delhi: State-run NTPC Ltd has set a target to add 5 GW of power generation capacity in the current financial year (FY25), the company said in a statement on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The power producer plans to add 3 GW of renewable energy and 2 GW of thermal power capacity in the ongoing fiscal year.

In the financial year ended March (FY24), NTPC added 3.924 GW of new capacity to its portfolio, bringing its cumulative installed capacity to nearly 76 GW. Presently, the group has an operational renewable energy capacity of 3.5 GW, with a pipeline of more than 20 GW. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTPC plans to expand its non-fossil-based capacity to 45-50% of the company's portfolio by 2032. This will include 60 GW renewable energy capacity with a total portfolio of 130 GW.

NTPC is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing one-fourth of the power requirement of the country.

In the last fiscal, the public sector power utility won 3.445 GW of green energy tenders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has ambitious plans in the renewable energy space aligning with the government's 500 GW installed non-fossil power capacity target in the country by 2030.

Last month, the NTPC group entered into foreign currency loan agreements with the Japan Bank for International Co-operation (JBIC), the Japanese government's policy-based financial institution, aggregating JPY 30 billion, around ₹1,650 crore, for NTPC Ltd and NTPC Renewables Energy Limited (NREL).

JBIC has provided 60% of the facility amount. The balance has been provided by other commercial banks under JBIC guarantee. The facility has been extended under JBIC’s initiative ‘Global Action for Reconciling Economic Growth and Environment Preservation’ for projects that ensure conservation of global environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 1.30 pm, shares of NTPC were at ₹356.70, up 0.65% from its previous close on the BSE in a positive market.

The company on Sunday said it aims to produce 40 million tonne of coal from its mines in FY25. This will help the company meet 15% of its coal requirement through captive mines in FY25.

