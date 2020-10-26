NTPC board to consider share buyback on 2 Nov

New Delhi: State-run power giant NTPC on Monday told stock exchanges its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company on 2 November.

On Monday, NTPC's scrip on BSE closed 0.5% lower at ₹85.80.

"It is hereby intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on Monday, 2nd November, 2020, to inter-alia,

a. consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board.

b. consider proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Capital markets regulator Sebi had on Friday granted exemption to state-run NTPC from certain buyback norms for the proposed merger of wholly-owned subsidiaries with the parent company.

In October, NTPC had filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to seek exemption from the strict enforcement of the buyback norms.

The application had been necessitated on account of a scheme of amalgamation providing for the merger of NTPC's wholly-owned subsidiaries with itself, a Sebi order said.

In November 2019, NTPC's board of directors had approved a scheme of amalgamation entailing the merger of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Ltd and Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd with NTPC.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.