NTPC to issue NCDs to raise 1,175 crore on Dec 20

The power major had posted a 8 per cent drop in standalone net profit at ₹3,212 crore in the September quarter. It was ₹3,504 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year. Its revenue rose by 15 per cent to ₹28,329 crore vs ₹24,677 crore in the last year. NTPC's total income stood at ₹29,273 crore in the said quarter against ₹26,023 crore in the same period a year ago.