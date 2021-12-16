Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  NTPC to issue NCDs to raise 1,175 crore on Dec 20

NTPC to issue NCDs to raise 1,175 crore on Dec 20

The bonds are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange, says NTPC.
1 min read . 07:17 PM IST Livemint

The proceeds will be used for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.

The state-owned power producer NTPC today said it'll raise around 1,175 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on December 20.

"NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of 1,175 crore on December 20, 2021, through private placement at a coupon of 6.74 per cent per annum with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years, 3 months and 25 days on April 14, 2032," the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

The proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes. The bonds are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As per the state-owned power producer, the coal bond trust deed for these bonds will be executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under the Companies Act.

The power major had posted a 8 per cent drop in standalone net profit at 3,212 crore in the September quarter. It was 3,504 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year. Its revenue rose by 15 per cent to 28,329 crore vs 24,677 crore in the last year. NTPC's total income stood at 29,273 crore in the said quarter against 26,023 crore in the same period a year ago.

The NTPC stock closed at 127.70, up 1.00 or 0.79 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.

Also read: NTPC PAT falls 8% to 3,212 cr in September quarter

 

