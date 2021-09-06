NTPC to partner NIIF, ONGC to acquire and develop green energy projects

“A total of 15% (1560 MW) of renewable bids finalized in the country have been won in FY 2020-21 and 325 MW in FY 2021-22 till date by competing with various players in the sector. It is pertinent to mention that your Company had won solar capacity in the GUVNL tender at a record low tariff of `1.99/kWh, which set a new benchmark in the sector. This underlines the seriousness of your Company on its RE strategy," the letter said.