NTPC to raise 2,500 crore via bonds on Wednesday

NTPC to raise ₹2,500 crore via bonds on Wednesday1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 10:45 PM IST
- The proceeds will be utilised for funding capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes
- The bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE
State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said it will raise ₹2,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds via private placement on January 27.
"NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures of ₹2,500 crore on January 27, 2021, through a private placement at a coupon of 6.43 per cent per annum with a door to door maturity of 10 years on January 27, 2031," a BSE filing said.
NTPC to raise ₹2,500 crore via bonds on Wednesday1 min read . 10:45 PM IST
Reliance Retail Q3 net profit at ₹1,830 cr1 min read . 10:41 PM IST
UBS sells IndusInd Bank shares worth over ₹366 cr1 min read . 10:26 PM IST
Reliance Industries employed 50,000 people since last March: Mukesh Ambani1 min read . 10:07 PM IST
The proceeds will be utilised for funding capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, among others.
The bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE. Bond Trust Deed will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under the Companies Act and rules specified therein.
These bonds are issued under the approval obtained through shareholders' resolution on September 24, 2020.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.