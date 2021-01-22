NTPC to raise 2,500 crore via bonds on Wednesday

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said it will raise ₹2,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds via private placement on January 27.

The proceeds will be utilised for funding capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, among others.

The bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE. Bond Trust Deed will be duly executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under the Companies Act and rules specified therein.

These bonds are issued under the approval obtained through shareholders' resolution on September 24, 2020.

