NTPC to raise ₹3,000 via non-convertible debentures for capex boost and loan refinancing2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:50 PM IST
State-owned NTPC has announced to raise ₹3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures for capex boost and loan refinancing. The debentures will be issued at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum for three years
In a bid to raise ₹3,000 crore for funding capital expenditure and loan refinancing, state-owned NTPC announced to issue non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×