In a bid to raise ₹3,000 crore for funding capital expenditure and loan refinancing, state-owned NTPC announced to issue non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on Wednesday.

The power giant will issue unsecured debentures through private placement at the rate of 7.35% p.a. for a tenor of 3 years, on April 17. These debentures will mature on April 17, 2026.

Also Read: Army partners NTPC arm for clean energy

"NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of ₹3,000 crore on April 17, 2023, through a private placement at a coupon of 7.35 per cent per annum for a tenor of 3 years, maturing on April 17, 2026," a BSE filing said.

As per the BSE filing, the generated fund will be used for funding capital expenditure, refinancing existing loans and for other general corporate purposes. These debentures will be listed on NSE.

NTPC shares closed 1.24 per cent down at ₹175.85 apiece on BSE on Wednesday.

Also Read: NTPC records highest-ever power generation of 400 BU in FY23

On Sunday, NTPC announced that its captive coal mines made 65 per cent year-on-year production growth to over 23 million tonnes in FY23.

The energy giant said that its coal production increased by a whopping 65 per cent to 23.2 million in FY23 compared to 14.02 million tonnes in FY22. The company's production boosted from its four operational coal mines, two of which are located in Jharkhand, remaining two Odisha and Chattisgarh.

Also Read: NTPC Green, IndianOil to form JV for renewable energy projects

The company also achieved the highest-ever annual overburden removal of 73.0 million cubic metres in FY23, which grew 129 per cent from 31.9 million cubic metres of overburdern removal done in FY22.

Amid soaring temperatures, there are expectations of rising electricity demand, which might further increase coal demand in the country. NTPC also attributed to the government's favourable policy to support coal mining for a boosted coal production and its dispatch. As of now, NTPC group's installed thermal power capacity stands at 71594 MW.