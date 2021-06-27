NTPC to reduce net energy intensity by 10%

The NTPC group has an installed power generation capacity of 65.81 GW through 70 power projects and has 18 GW under construction. NTPC plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130 GW power producer by 2032. It has around 4 GW of renewable capacity, mostly solar, and plans to add at least 5 GW solar capacity within two years.