NTPC to set up industrial parks within power units, seeks EoIs from Indian firms

NEW DELHI: State-run NTPC Ltd plans to set up industrial parks within its power projects across the country and has invited expression of interests (EoIs) from Indian firms for the same.

India’s largest power generation utility plans to attract energy intensive manufacturing domestic units by offering incentives and benefits as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India strategy, wherein the country’s aim is to end its dependence on import and challenge China’s dominance.

These industrial parks will initially be set up on pilot basis at NTPC’s plants at Solapur (Maharashtra), Kudgi (Karnataka) and Gadarwara (Madhya Pradesh) wherein the utility will provide electricity at competitive prices, helping bring down production costs.

“NTPC has invited the EoI from MSMEs and Indian companies for setting up energy intensive manufacturing plants such as bulk chemicals - ammonia, urea, chloralkali, gypsum and gypsum products, geopolymer, cooling and heating solutions, aluminium, mineral processing (ceramics, tiles, pottery, brick, glass etc.), metallurgical and metal industries (foundries, forging, alloys, heat treatment, steel rerolling, etc.) in the industrial parks to be developed on a pilot basis," the utility said in a statement on Tuesday.

With an installed capacity of 62.91 GW, the NTPC group has 70 power stations across the country and will arrange infrastructure facilities such as land, water and electricity for these proposed manufacturing units.

“The initiative will create industrial parks within the power plants which, besides offering unique advantage of reliable electricity supply at competitive prices, will provide slew of other benefits of readily available infrastructural services like adequate water supply, accessibility through road and rail network, robust connectivity with internet lease lines, accessibility to township, medical facilities and local market along with various testing facilities which will be co-opted on need basis," the statement added.

Mint had earlier reported about India is preparing to offer incentives to producers of high-efficiency solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and battery storage as part of strategy to attract global firms planning to shift manufacturing bases out of China.

While a package for Rs18,000 crore is in the works for battery storage manufacturing over the next six years, the government is also looking at a ₹4,500 crore scheme to attract solar PV makers.

“NTPC’s power plants across the country have evolved into economic centres with robust infrastructure system in place. Capitalising on the economic ecosystem developed over period of time, NTPC is exploring ideas to improve utilisation of land within its plant locations for enhancing economic activity and further contributing to economic growth of the country," the statement said.

More domestic manufacturers are expected to set up shop here, given India’s new playbook of not using Chinese equipment and technology in the power sector, subsidised financing and prior-permission requirements for imports from countries with which it has a conflict.

