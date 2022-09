New Delhi: Utility major NTPC Ltd. has signed a pact to supply renewable energy to India’s armed forces, the ministry of power said in a statement. This marks the first such agreement by the Indian armed forces.

“Under the deal, NTPC will supply to the Military Engineering Services, a construction and maintenance agency, and one of the pillars of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army that provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces," the ministry said in its release.

NTPC shares gained 1.6% to ₹169.4 apiece on the BSE, coming within one rupee of the all-time high scaled on Wednesday.

The NTPC stock is among one of the top blue-chip performers over the past few weeks. It has risen more than 8% in the past one month, a period in which the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 2.2%.