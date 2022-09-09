NTPC to supply renewable energy to armed forces; shares near record high

NTPC will supply to the Military Engineering Services, a construction and maintenance agency, and one of the pillars of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army that provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces
New Delhi: Utility major NTPC Ltd. has signed a pact to supply renewable energy to India’s armed forces, the ministry of power said in a statement. This marks the first such agreement by the Indian armed forces.
“Under the deal, NTPC will supply to the Military Engineering Services, a construction and maintenance agency, and one of the pillars of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army that provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces," the ministry said in its release.
