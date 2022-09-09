Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  NTPC to supply renewable energy to armed forces; shares near record high

NTPC to supply renewable energy to armed forces; shares near record high

NTPC shares have risen more than 8% in the past one month (File Photo)
1 min read . 02:25 PM ISTSaurav Anand

NTPC will supply to the Military Engineering Services, a construction and maintenance agency, and one of the pillars of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army that provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Utility major NTPC Ltd. has signed a pact to supply renewable energy to India’s armed forces, the ministry of power said in a statement. This marks the first such agreement by the Indian armed forces.

New Delhi: Utility major NTPC Ltd. has signed a pact to supply renewable energy to India’s armed forces, the ministry of power said in a statement. This marks the first such agreement by the Indian armed forces.

“Under the deal, NTPC will supply to the Military Engineering Services, a construction and maintenance agency, and one of the pillars of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army that provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces," the ministry said in its release.

“Under the deal, NTPC will supply to the Military Engineering Services, a construction and maintenance agency, and one of the pillars of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army that provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces," the ministry said in its release.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

NTPC shares gained 1.6% to 169.4 apiece on the BSE, coming within one rupee of the all-time high scaled on Wednesday.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The NTPC stock is among one of the top blue-chip performers over the past few weeks. It has risen more than 8% in the past one month, a period in which the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 2.2%.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.