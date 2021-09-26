NTPC wins 1.9 GW solar power project contract

NTPC is, meanwhile, preparing to list its clean energy units NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN). The company has set an ambitious aim of 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032 from the existing 4.7 GW. It plans to invest ₹1 trillion between 2019 and 2024 to become a 130 GW power producer by 2032.

