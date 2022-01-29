OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  NTPC's consolidated net profit in Q3 grows 19% to 4,626 crore
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : State-run power major NTPC on Saturday reported a 19.34% rise in its its consolidate net profit for the quarter ended December at 4,626.11 crore.

During the same period of the previous financial year (FY21), the company had reported a consolidated net profit of 3,876.36 crore.

Its consolidated total income for the third quarter of FY22 stood at 33,783.62 crore, 19% higher than 28,387.27 crore reported during the year ago period, said a company statement.

For the nine-months ending December of FY22, NTPC's consolidated total income stood at 97,269.89 crore, against 83,859.59 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last fiscal.

On a standalone basis, the net profit of the company during the period under review rose 24.63% to 4,131.99 crore in Q3 FY22, up from 3,315.34 crore in October-December quarter of FY21.

The board of directors also approved an interim dividend for FY22 at 40% of paid-up share capital -- 4 per equity share of face value of 10 each.

NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 87.92 nillion units in Q3 FY22 and 264.70 billion units in the April-December period of FY22 as against 76.53 billion units and 222.41 billion units during the previous corresponding periods of last year registering an increase of 14.88% and 19.01% respectively.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Saturday, the company also said that its board of directors approved the asset monetisation proposal to hive-off its identified renewable energy assets along with NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) to a wholly-owned company and to carry out monetisation of this wholly-owned company through IPO or strategic investment route, subject to requisite approvals or clearances.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout