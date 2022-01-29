NTPC's consolidated net profit in Q3 grows 19% to 4,626 crore

NTPC's consolidated net profit in Q3 grows 19% to ₹4,626 crore1 min read . 09:05 PM IST
- During the same period of the previous financial year (FY21), the company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,876.36 crore.
NEW DELHI : State-run power major NTPC on Saturday reported a 19.34% rise in its its consolidate net profit for the quarter ended December at ₹4,626.11 crore.
During the same period of the previous financial year (FY21), the company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,876.36 crore.
Its consolidated total income for the third quarter of FY22 stood at ₹33,783.62 crore, 19% higher than ₹28,387.27 crore reported during the year ago period, said a company statement.
For the nine-months ending December of FY22, NTPC's consolidated total income stood at ₹97,269.89 crore, against ₹83,859.59 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last fiscal.
On a standalone basis, the net profit of the company during the period under review rose 24.63% to ₹4,131.99 crore in Q3 FY22, up from ₹3,315.34 crore in October-December quarter of FY21.
The board of directors also approved an interim dividend for FY22 at 40% of paid-up share capital -- ₹4 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.
NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 87.92 nillion units in Q3 FY22 and 264.70 billion units in the April-December period of FY22 as against 76.53 billion units and 222.41 billion units during the previous corresponding periods of last year registering an increase of 14.88% and 19.01% respectively.
On Saturday, the company also said that its board of directors approved the asset monetisation proposal to hive-off its identified renewable energy assets along with NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) to a wholly-owned company and to carry out monetisation of this wholly-owned company through IPO or strategic investment route, subject to requisite approvals or clearances.
