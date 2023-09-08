NTPC's group installed capacity reaches 73824 MW

New Delhi: NTPC's group installed capacity has reached 73,824 MW (73.8 GW), said a company statement on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement said that the achievement came in the backdrop of the completion of trial operation of first unit of 800 MW at Telangana Super Thermal Power Project on 5 September 2023.

"With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Limited and NTPC Group has become 57,838 MW and 73,824 MW respectively," it said {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said that it is committed to achieve 60,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by year 2032.

NTPC Ltd is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. It has a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants.

In another development, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, has signed an MoU with V.O Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) for development of Green Hydrogen Hub at VOCPA, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}