NTPC's group installed capacity reaches 73824 MW

New Delhi: NTPC's group installed capacity has reached 73,824 MW (73.8 GW), said a company statement on Friday.
The statement said that the achievement came in the backdrop of the completion of trial operation of first unit of 800 MW at Telangana Super Thermal Power Project on 5 September 2023.
"With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Limited and NTPC Group has become 57,838 MW and 73,824 MW respectively," it said
The company said that it is committed to achieve 60,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by year 2032.
NTPC Ltd is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. It has a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants.
In another development, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, has signed an MoU with V.O Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) for development of Green Hydrogen Hub at VOCPA, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.
The MoU envisages collaboration between NGEL and VOCPA to develop green hydrogen hub for production of green hydrogen and its derivatives, such as green ammonia and green methanol, on the land provided by VOCPA for export and domestic usage, said another statement.