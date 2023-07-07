New Delhi: State-owned NTPC Ltd on Friday said its installed capacity at the group level has reached 73,024 MW-mark post addition of unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Stage-I (3 x 660 MW) of Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

“India’s leading integrated power producer, NTPC’s Group installed capacity touches 73,024 MW. This achievement comes in the backdrop of the commissioning of Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Stage-I (3 x 660 MW) of Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar," the power giant said in a statement.

This accomplishment reinforces NTPC’s commitment to delivering reliable and affordable power to the Nation.

“With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Limited and NTPC Group has become 57038 MW and 73024 MW respectively. Further, the company is committed to achieve 60,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by year 2032," it added.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing a fourth of the power requirement of the country.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.