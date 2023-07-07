NTPC Group’s total installed capacity touches 73,024 MW1 min read 07 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST
With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity
New Delhi: State-owned NTPC Ltd on Friday said its installed capacity at the group level has reached 73,024 MW-mark post addition of unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Stage-I (3 x 660 MW) of Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×