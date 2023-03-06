New Delhi: State-run power utility major NTPC Ltd has recorded a 11.93% growth in power generation at 364.2 billion units (BU) till February this financial year, compared to the country’s 9.56%.

“NTPC’s captive coal production stood at 2.6 million metric tonne (MMT) whereas despatch stood at 2.5 MMT, thus registered a robust growth of 80% and 87% respectively, in February vis-à-vis previous corresponding year. On a cumulative basis, coal production crossed 20 MMT during FY23," the Ministry of Power said.

NTPC has taken various steps to augment coal production from its mines. The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well as an increase in existing fleet size of excavators has allowed operational mines to increase their production.

NTPC has a total installed capacity of 71,594 MW. The company is expanding its footprint in new businesses such as green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility.

India’s largest power producer is also aiming for a 10% reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC is the first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE), the ministry reported.

Apart from power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind, and solar, and also Green Hydrogen solutions.