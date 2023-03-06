NTPC’s power generation up 11.9% so far in FY231 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:30 PM IST
India’s largest power producer is also aiming for a 10% reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC is the first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy
New Delhi: State-run power utility major NTPC Ltd has recorded a 11.93% growth in power generation at 364.2 billion units (BU) till February this financial year, compared to the country’s 9.56%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×