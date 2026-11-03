NTT DATA to nearly triple Mangaluru workforce to 2,500 by 2027; expansion to focus on AI, cloud

NTT DATA plans to nearly triple its workforce in Mangaluru, increasing its employee strength from around 900 to more than 2,500 professionals by the end of 2027, according to the Karnataka IT and BT department.

The expansion plans were discussed during a meeting between NTT DATA's global leadership and Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Minister for IT, BT and E-Governance. The proposed expansion is part of the state government's Beyond Bengaluru initiative, which aims to develop technology hubs and attract investments beyond the state capital.

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The company's expanded operations will focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services, data and other emerging technologies.

In a post on X, Kharge said NTT DATA, part of Japan's NTT Group, was looking to strengthen its presence in Mangaluru and Udupi following its acquisitions of Karnataka-based Niveus Solutions and WinWire.

The company plans to scale its regional operations and workforce by leveraging the availability of skilled professionals in coastal Karnataka, the minister said.

NTT DATA expansion in Mangaluru: Focus on AI, cloud and data centres During the meeting, discussions covered opportunities in cloud services, sustainable data centres, digital infrastructure, biotechnology and life sciences.

Kharge said Karnataka was looking to build on its existing strengths across these sectors while attracting further technology investments to emerging regional hubs.

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"Following their acquisition of Karnataka-based Niveus Solutions and WinWire, they are looking to grow their presence in Mangaluru and Udupi, with plans to scale their operations and regional workforce driven by the region's strong pool of skilled talent," the minister said.

The discussions also covered Karnataka's Sustainable Data Centre Policy and potential collaboration with NTT DATA in developing data centres, cloud services and digital infrastructure.

Kharge highlighted the proposed Mangaluru cable landing station, which is part of the state's plans to strengthen its digital infrastructure. Officials said NTT DATA's capabilities in data centres, cloud services and digital infrastructure could contribute to these efforts.

Karnataka's Beyond Bengaluru initiative to drive regional technology hubs Kharge said the state government's Beyond Bengaluru programme was aimed at building strong regional technology ecosystems through investments in infrastructure, skill development and progressive policies.

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"Our focus is on taking investments and opportunities to where the talent is and we want to work closely with industry to co-create solutions that accelerate growth across Karnataka's emerging technology clusters," he said.

The minister also encouraged NTT DATA to explore opportunities beyond cloud services, including biotechnology, healthcare, life sciences and automotive manufacturing.

These sectors align with Karnataka's industrial and research ecosystem and could create further opportunities for collaboration between the company and the state, according to the minister's office.

NTT DATA to explore collaboration with Karnataka startups The meeting also explored opportunities for NTT DATA to support startup incubation and innovation in Karnataka.

Kharge highlighted the recently launched Government First programme, which allows startups to pilot innovative solutions in collaboration with government departments.

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He invited NTT DATA to partner with the state in supporting startups and strengthening its innovation ecosystem.

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