Nucleus Office Parks comes out with its maiden ESG report

Mahesh Ramanujam said, “This is an inflection point for India and there is a real opportunity for corporations to scale their roles in mitigating the impacts of climate change. Nucleus Office Parks (NOP) ‘ESG Next Frontiers’ event was a much-needed reminder that we do not have to wait for crises to make comprehensive changes in transition towards India’s net-zero commitment. Lasting change is only going to come with proactive measures and more specifically, a greater transparency in ESG reporting. It was an honour to address to the Nucleus Office Parks community and further explore best practices and actionable insights."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}