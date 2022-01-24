BENGALURU : Nucleus Office Parks, a portfolio company of Blackstone Group Lp that houses commercial properties fully owned by the group, expects higher leasing momentum, stabilizing of rental values and expansion this year, said a top executive.

The commercial office market was making a comeback after the second wave last year, despite the new hybrid work regime, as many companies were slowly bringing back employees to offices. However, the ongoing third wave has again disrupted both the residential and commercial office sectors, though this time around, the impact is perhaps less harsh.

In 2021, Nucleus Office Parks leased around 5 million sq ft of space, of which 4.5 million sq ft was renewed leasing by existing occupiers. The largest lease renewal transaction of 2.8 million sq ft was with technology major Cisco Systems’ India arm. The remaining 500,000 sq ft of fresh leasing was mostly in Mumbai.

“As India’s economy mends and with resurgence in base activity levels, confidence is incrementally improving. Both the residential and commercial sectors are showing simultaneous growth, after a long gap. Despite the near imminent third wave, Q3 was 100% higher than Q2 on quarter-on-quarter basis. Therefore, the increased understanding of the contagion will help avoid a reversal of plans and sharp pause in the market as was seen in 2020. Going forward, the speed at which more clarity on the variant and booster vaccinations are administered will determine the return to office," said Quaiser Parvez, CEO, Nucleus Office Parks.

Nucleus manages 14 assets, across 16.9 million sq ft of commercial real estate in India. Last year, fantasy sports platform Dream Sports entered into an agreement with the company to take up over 120,000 sq ft on lease at One BKC in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The online gaming firm will be paying monthly lease rentals of over ₹300 per sq ft, taking the annual payout to ₹43 crore. Parvez said it was the highest in terms of transaction value.

“We expect Mumbai and Bangalore to lead the leasing momentum going forward. People have learnt to deal with uncertainty, and so we foresee voracious leasing momentum where rents continue to stablise in the first half of 2022. The second half of this year will see the highs of 2019 and rents should start rising. We are bullish about 2022 which will also see an expansion in our portfolio," he added.

Institutional investments in real estate, across asset classes, in 2021 closed at $4.3 billion, a decline of 14% over 2020, according to property advisory JLL’s ‘Capital Markets Update Q4 2021’. However, 2020 had seen a sharp recovery in investments, thanks to two large office portfolio deals amounting to $3.2 billion announced in the last quarter of the year.

Investments in the office sector accounted for the largest share of 31% in 2021. Office space net absorption was up marginally by 2% year-on-year at 26.2 million sq ft in the top 7 cities in India last year, as compared to the preceding year.

JLL said most occupiers have their real estate plans in place and that is likely to result in expected net absorption of 31-33 million sq ft in 2022, up by 20-25% year-on-year. Leading office space developers are expected to contribute around 58% of this upcoming supply of 45-47 million sq ft that may open development stage investment opportunities.

Parvez said that occupiers today are also seeking enterprise workspace solutions, which offers more flexibility in the current scenario.

“At Nucleus, we are doing three such deals, where we are willing to marry enterprise office providers and occupiers, who are looking at capex investments differently," he said.

In December, Nucleus Office Parks received the Sword of Honour by British Safety Council for its commercial office portfolio. The Nucleus-owned properties in Mumbai include One BKC, One International Center, One World Center and Prima Bay, and Kosmo One in Chennai.