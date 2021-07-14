Bengaluru: Blackstone Group-owned Nucleus Office Parks on Wednesday said it has completed the five-star occupational health and safety audit conducted by the British Safety Council, as part of a continuous improvement of its health and safety management systems.

Five of Nucleus Office Parks’ commercial assets-- One World Centre, One International Centre, One BKC, Kosmo One and Prima Bay -- underwent an evaluation of their occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices.

The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees, and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities. The audit measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over 60 components.

All five office spaces of Nucleus Office Parks have been awarded a five-star rating following the audit.

“As resumption is taking form in India; health, safety and wellbeing continues to be the utmost consideration factor with direct implications on enhanced work productivity. The coveted British Safety Council’s 5-star grading for our office parks reinforces our commitment to providing a safe, clean, secure and seamless experience to all our tenants and staff. This is an endorsement of our responsible behavior, as we continue to marshal all our resources to create differentiated assets and holistic experiences in the workplace," said Quaiser Parvez, CEO, Nucleus Office Parks.

Commercial office developers have been on a spree to procure safety and health certifications in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, to make their workspaces attractive for companies.

David Parr, Policy and Technical Services Director at the British Safety Council, said: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organization which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and welfare."





