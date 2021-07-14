Nucleus Office Parks’ properties get 5-star grading from British Safety Council

“As resumption is taking form in India; health, safety and wellbeing continues to be the utmost consideration factor with direct implications on enhanced work productivity. The coveted British Safety Council’s 5-star grading for our office parks reinforces our commitment to providing a safe, clean, secure and seamless experience to all our tenants and staff. This is an endorsement of our responsible behavior, as we continue to marshal all our resources to create differentiated assets and holistic experiences in the workplace," said Quaiser Parvez, CEO, Nucleus Office Parks.