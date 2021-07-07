Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Nucleus Software to hire over 500 fresh engineers from tier-2 cities in India

Nucleus Software to hire over 500 fresh engineers from tier-2 cities in India

Premium
The young graduates will then be trained in an intensive 6-12 week program by Nucleus School of Banking Technology (NSBT)
1 min read . 03:51 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • The hirings will be done through the company's tie-ups with engineering colleges spread across the states of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as through direct hiring

BENGALURU: Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, technology solutions provider for the financial sector, aims to hire more than 500 fresh young engineers from non-metro cities and towns in India by the end of this year.

This will be undertaken through its tie-ups with engineering colleges spread across the states of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as through direct hiring. Nucleus already has over 50 tie-ups in place and it expects to onboard another 20 colleges by year-end.

The young graduates will then be trained in an intensive 6-12 week program by Nucleus School of Banking Technology (NSBT) on cutting-edge technologies for the global financial sector to make them industry-ready, the company said.

“Engineering graduates from smaller towns and cities have a lot to offer, but their potential is usually left untapped because most corporates do not hire from smaller colleges. We are happy to provide an opportunity to talented young engineers from across India so that they not just get a level playing field but actually thrive", said Vishnu Dusad, managing director, Nucleus Software.

Nucleus Software currently employs around 2,000 people and around 200-250 campus hires are absorbed every year. Since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, the company has been completing all activities including hiring, joining, induction, training and internship, virtually.

