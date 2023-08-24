New Delhi: Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and Inland Waterways Authority of India on Thursday signed a pact to use National Waterways-2 (Brahmaputra) and Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) for export of petroleum products to Bangladesh and other southeast Asian countries.

Under the MoU, NRL will export approximately 10,000 metric tons of petroleum and petrochemical products per month from the IWAI Jogighopa Multi Modal terminal. Additionally, NRL will establish a POL Oil Terminal at the Jogighopa Logistics Park with rail connectivity, further strengthening the region's transportation infrastructure, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said.

The primary goal of this MoU is to fulfill the 'Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for Northeast' by harnessing inland waterways transportation via NW2 and IBPR, ushering in a new era of export-import trade for the Northeastern region, it added.

The MoU was signed by NRL's chief general manager (Marketing) Subrata Das and IWAI director A Selva Kumar in the presence of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli.

Sonowal said, "It is a watershed moment for inland waterways and the promotion of trade in Northeast India. The MoU aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which seeks to revolutionize cargo movement in the region. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Act East policy is unlocking the Northeast's full potential as a key contributor to India's growth story. Our extensive network of waterbodies and rich hydrocarbon resources must be leveraged to realize this vision."

Highlighting the significance of inland waterways, the minister stated, "In line with the Prime Minister’s 'Act East Policy,' the IWAI and the ministry of ports, shipping & waterways have brought transformative changes to India's waterways sector over the last nine years. Cargo handled on national waterways increased dramatically from 6.89 MMT in 2013-14 to 126.15 MMT in 2022-23, marking a phenomenal growth rate of 1734%. Cruise tourism on national waterways surged from 3 in 2013-14 to 10 in 2022-23, reflecting an increase of over 233%. Investments in waterways have also soared, reaching ₹544.31 crore in 2022-23, a 198% growth over the past nine years."

"The Northeast region has seen significant development with 20 National Waterways and projects worth more than ₹800 crore underway. Permanent terminals have been established at Pandu and Dhubri. Over the last two years, 385 cargo vessels have moved from Dhubri to Bangladesh, showcasing the transformative potential of the region's waterways," he added.

NRL is currently executing the Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP), a refinery expansion cum modernisation project with a capex of ₹28,026 crore. This project will significantly contribute to the region's growth, and NRL has already transported five over dimension consignments/overweight consignments (ODC/OWC) via the IBPR and NW2. The weight of cargo transported so far amounts to approximately 4,500 metric tonne, demonstrating the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of waterway transport.