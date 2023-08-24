Numaligarh Refinery, Inland Waterways Authority ink pact for petroleum products transportation2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 06:05 PM IST
NRL will export approximately 10,000 metric tons of petroleum and petrochemical products per month from the IWAI Jogighopa Multi Modal terminal
New Delhi: Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and Inland Waterways Authority of India on Thursday signed a pact to use National Waterways-2 (Brahmaputra) and Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) for export of petroleum products to Bangladesh and other southeast Asian countries.