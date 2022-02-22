Number of certified financial planner professionals rises in India

Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), which operates the international Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification program in India, announced that the number of CFP professionals in India grew by 17.6% last year, reaching a total of 2,338 CFP professionals on 31 December 2021.

The growth in India is part of a growing global movement, where last year saw the number of CFP professionals around the world reach an all-time high of 203,312, according to the board.

“Despite the covid-19 pandemic, momentum in the growth of CFP professionals in India is strong and increasing, consistent with global trends for the CFP certification program," said Noel Maye, CEO of FPSB Ltd. “India’s rate of growth of CFP professionals placed it in the top three globally, after Brazil and Indonesia with growth rates of 36% and 22%, respectively. And India’s net increase of 349 CFP professionals ranks it in the top seven growth territories globally. FPSB Ltd. is deeply grateful to our supporters in India, including our education providers, and to all CFP professionals in India who commit to rigorous standards and to putting their clients’ interests first."

Since taking over direct operation of the CFP certification program in India in 2019, FPSB has updated the curriculum for CFP certification; introduced three specialty designations as a career path to CFP certification; partnered with the NSE Academy and an online exam provider to offer certification exams throughout India; and facilitated online and in-person Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities for CFP professionals to retain their certification. These efforts, have resulted in 1,602 candidates enrolling in the education and certification programs and 621 newly-minted CFP professionals last year, FPSB said.

“While the CFP certification program in India last year was a success story, with less than 2,400 CFP professionals, the potential for growth in the country is enormous," added Maye. “India has a massive population of young, educated people looking to establish themselves in rewarding careers and to demonstrate their capabilities against a global standard. FPSB will work with our stakeholders in India to prepare new entrants to the profession and to deepen connections among practitioners, employers, associations, regulators and government to promote and support the emergence of financial planning in India as a valued and respected profession, with CFP certification its symbol of excellence."

