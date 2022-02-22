Number of certified financial planner professionals rises in India

“Despite the covid-19 pandemic, momentum in the growth of CFP professionals in India is strong and increasing, consistent with global trends for the CFP certification program," said Noel Maye, CEO of FPSB Ltd. “India’s rate of growth of CFP professionals placed it in the top three globally, after Brazil and Indonesia with growth rates of 36% and 22%, respectively. And India’s net increase of 349 CFP professionals ranks it in the top seven growth territories globally. FPSB Ltd. is deeply grateful to our supporters in India, including our education providers, and to all CFP professionals in India who commit to rigorous standards and to putting their clients’ interests first."

