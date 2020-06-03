Number of crorepati employees in Infosys goes up

The rank of Infosys employees who earned more than ₹1 crore in FY 2019-20 rose to 74, as compared to 64 the previous year. A significant part of the increase in remuneration in fiscal 2020 compared to fiscal 2019 is on account of the increase in perquisite value of stock incentives previously granted and exercised during the year, Infosys said. Remuneration includes fixed pay, variable pay, retiral benefits and the perquisite value of stock incentives exercised during the period.