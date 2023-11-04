Hello User
NUPPL synchronizes first unit of supercritical Ghatampur thermal plant

NUPPL synchronizes first unit of supercritical Ghatampur thermal plant

Rituraj Baruah

  • NUPPL is in the process of setting up a 1,980 MW supercritical thermal power plant

NUPPL has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh and Assam. (File Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd. (NUPPL), a joint venture between NLC India Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, has synchronized the first unit of the coal-based supercritical thermal power plant in Ghatampur, Uttar Pradesh.

“Unit-1 of this ambitious project has been successfully synchronized with the 765 KV grid at 04:23 AM on November 4, 2023. This successful synchronization marks a crucial step forward in NUPPL’s journey toward the Commercial Operation Declaration (COD)," said a company statement.

NUPPL is in the process of setting up a 1,980 MW supercritical thermal power plant.

It is now preparing for the next milestone of coal firing, which will pave the way for the commercial operation declaration. NUPPL has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

NUPPL is also making strides in the development of the linked coal mine, Pachwara south coal block in Dumka, Jharkhand, which will provide a sustainable source of fuel for the end-use power plant, the statement said.

The 1,980 MW supercritical thermal power plant’s main boiler package is being executed by L&T, the turbine package by GE, and Balance of Plant package by BGR.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 07:48 PM IST
