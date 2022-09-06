Nutrition advocates push for front-of-package labels that highlight fat, sugar levels5 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 06:26 PM IST
Aim is to better flag health risks, but industry groups say existing labels suffice
WASHINGTON : Nutrition advocates and food-industry groups are revving up for a fight over whether an additional label should go on the front of many packaged-food items to more clearly indicate if they pose a health risk.