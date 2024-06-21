Nuveen Insider Trader Ordered to Pay $38 Million to TIAA-CREF
(Bloomberg) -- Former Nuveen LLC trader Lawrence Billimek, who was sentenced last month to nearly six years in prison for insider trading, was additionally hit with an order to pay Nuveen parent TIAA-CREF more than $38 million in restitution.