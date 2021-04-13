Nvidia announces move to ARM-based chips in newest threat to Intel

The move has been expected for quite a while now, after Nvidia acquired ARM for $40 billion back in September last year. The deal has been put under antitrust scrutiny by the European regulator since then, and the move to ARM may bring more stress yet. Nvidia also announced a tie-up with MediaTek to bring its RTX graphics systems to future laptops that will run on ARM chips. ARM-based processors haven’t been able to work with RTX systems so far, because they’re designed on fundamentally different computing architectures.

