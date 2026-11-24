On November 17, during Nvidia’s earnings call, Harvey Jones, the Chair of the Board, said the board unanimously accepted Jensen Huang's resignation and did not intend to reinstate him as CEO while searching for a permanent successor. In an all-hands meeting last Wednesday, senior leaders joined interim CEO Colette Kress on stage at the company’s headquarters as a sign they were moving forward without Huang. But days later, on November 23, the board reversed its decision and welcomed back Huang, who had to step down in disgrace amid allegations of multiple extramarital affairs.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Jones said on Huang’s reinstatement, according to an Nvidia statement.

Board faced pressure from Donald Trump The stunning reversal by the board came amid increasing pressure from investors and powerful allies of Huang, who advocated for his return. According to a Bloomberg report, the decision was made Sunday afternoon after board members faced pressure from US President Donald Trump, one of the loudest voices calling for Huang’s return.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ Nvidia announced Huang’s reinstatement on Monday, November 24, effective immediately. The board reportedly made the decision on Sunday afternoon. 2 Why did Nvidia’s board reverse its decision on Jensen Huang? ⌵ The board faced pressure from investors and Huang’s supporters, including President Donald Trump, who advocated for his return. Nvidia said it believed Huang was the right person to lead the company. 3 Did Donald Trump help bring Jensen Huang back to Nvidia? ⌵ Trump said he personally lobbied Nvidia’s board and took credit for Huang’s return. A report said the board’s decision followed pressure from Trump and came together on Sunday. 4 Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang stepped down after reports about alleged extramarital affairs and scrutiny over allegations involving a businesswoman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations have not been established as fact in the articles. 5 Did Jensen Huang’s return end the investigations into Nvidia? ⌵ No. Nvidia said its board’s investigation would continue to its conclusion, and Huang agreed to cooperate. The articles also describe other probes and regulatory scrutiny involving the company.

The plan to bring back Huang, announced shortly before markets opened in New York on Monday, came together in mere hours on Sunday. The deliberations involved Trump but excluded interim CEO Colette Kress and other top executives, the report, which cited people familiar with the matter, added.

It also added that some candidates to replace Huang had ruled themselves out of the process. Just ahead of Nvidia’s announcement on Monday, Arm Holdings Plc CEO Rene Haas pledged to remain in charge of that company through 2033.

What Nvidia Board said “In the process of reaching its decision, the board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” Nvidia said in a statement, announcing Huang’s return as CEO.

US President Donald Trump, a close ally of Huang, has taken credit for his return, claiming that he personally lobbied Nvidia’s board to make it happen.

Huang, the 63-year-old co-founder of Nvidia, who led the chipmaker since its founding in 1993, was forced to step down after bombshell allegations about his affair with a Singapore-based business executive surfaced. Initially, it was reported that the business executive was a Chinese spy, after which the Nvidia board launched an investigation.