Amid reports that ousted CEO Jensen Huang is in talks with close allies about a potential return to the helm of the world's second-most valuable company, the Nvidia board said it is focused on its investigation into the co-founder’s ties to an alleged Chinese spy. Citing unnamed sources, CNBC reported on Monday that Nvidia’s board of directors had not discussed bringing back Huang, who announced his resignation on 12 November.

Investigation into Jensen Huang continues Last week, Nvidia’s board announced that it had hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to investigate whether company secrets or national security were compromised, after Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based Chinese business executive.

Search for new CEO On Friday, the board said it was still selecting a search firm to find a new CEO for the company, adding that it had not formally engaged any potential candidates. However, the Financial Times reported that Nvidia’s board has approached the CEO of British chipmaker Arm Holdings, Rene Haas, in its search for a potential successor to Huang.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Nvidia's board investigating regarding Jensen Huang? ⌵ The board hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to investigate Huang’s ties to Alice Huang and whether company secrets or national security were compromised. 2 Has Nvidia's board discussed bringing Jensen Huang back as CEO? ⌵ The board has not discussed bringing Huang back, according to reports cited in the article. It said speculation about individual candidates was premature. 3 Who is Nvidia's interim CEO while the board searches for a successor? ⌵ Nvidia CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a new chief executive. 4 How is Nvidia's board conducting its CEO search? ⌵ The board said it was still selecting a search firm and had not formally engaged potential candidates. A report said it had approached Arm CEO Rene Haas, but the board described candidate speculation as premature. 5 Why is Nvidia's investigation relevant to the CEO succession? ⌵ The board is investigating whether company secrets or national security were compromised. The article says the board is focused on that inquiry while its search for a new CEO continues.

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Haas, who has led the SoftBank-backed British chipmaker since 2022, worked at Nvidia for around seven years more than a decade ago. He is also understood to maintain professional relationships with Huang and several members of Nvidia's board.

"Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature," the board said in a statement.

Donald Trump, Silicon Valley rally behind Jensen Huang The development comes even as 63-year-old Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it for more than three decades, continues to gain support for a potential comeback.

US President Donald Trump, a close ally of Huang, said on Monday that he is open to him returning as CEO of Nvidia.

According to Trump, Huang “learned a big lesson” and that there is a “big group of people that would like him to return.”

Trump also downplayed the scandal. “Nobody’s proven that she’s a spy. She may not be a spy,” he said.

Trump suggested that more investigation was needed. But he added that “any woman coming to the country — that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China — they say she’s a spy.”

Several tech executives, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, have also expressed support for Huang's reinstatement.