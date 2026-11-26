Nvidia brought Jensen Huang back as chief executive on Monday, less than two weeks after he stepped down following reports about his affair with Chinese business person Alice Huang. The episode prompted a board investigation and drew questions from US lawmakers. Now, the chipmaker faces another setback, with S&P Global Ratings considering a downgrade over concerns about how the company is run and how effectively its board oversees the business.

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S&P has put Nvidia's AA credit rating under review for a possible downgrade, with the agency saying the chipmaker could lose one notch over the next 90 days. The decision comes after the board reversed its decision on Jensen Huang's exit, raising questions on its independence, and its operation.

S&P said it expected any downgrade to be limited to one notch unless further investigations or disclosures suggested that Nvidia's reputation or future business prospects had suffered.

Nvidia board's handling of Jensen Huang's return raises governance concerns In a statement on Wednesday, 25 November, S&P said the episode had exposed potential weaknesses in Nvidia's management structure and board supervision.

S&P also questioned whether the long tenure of some Nvidia board members had affected their independence. It said Nvidia's corporate governance practices might not have kept pace with the company's rapid expansion and its growing importance to the global technology industry.

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Also Read | Jensen Huang returns. But Nvidia will never be the same

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on Monday, less than two weeks after his resignation following reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International. She has no family relationship with the Nvidia chief and has been suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia's board had launched an independent investigation into the matter. The company said it had received input from senior US government officials before bringing Jensen Huang back and was confident the decision posed no national security risk.

The board has also said that its investigation has found no indication that Nvidia's trade secrets or US national security were compromised.

US lawmakers prepare to question Nvidia CEO The controversy has attracted scrutiny from Washington DC, with several Republican lawmakers questioning the board's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang.

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US Justice and Commerce departments said on November 17 that they were examining whether Singapore-based Megaspeed had diverted Nvidia AI chips to China in violation of American export restrictions.

Jensen Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter have agreed to appear for interviews with House committees on December 1 and 2. The Senate Banking Committee has also scheduled a public hearing with Huang for December 3.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report said the Justice Department had not conducted a formal investigation into Jensen Huang before his return. Instead, officials had found no evidence of legal wrongdoing based on ongoing investigations involving Nvidia customers Super Micro and Megaspeed.

Notably, that assessment could change as the investigations continue.

A separate Wall Street Journal report said US intelligence officials had found no evidence that Alice Huang was directed by Beijing to spy on the Nvidia chief or had passed significant intelligence to China.

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Moody's keeps Nvidia rating unchanged despite governance questions The S&P warning has not prompted a similar move from Moody's. The ratings agency said Huang's return had reduced near-term uncertainty around Nvidia's business operations by removing the risks associated with appointing a new chief executive.

Also Read | Trump says he is open to US government taking a stake in Nvidia

Moody's retained Nvidia's Aa1 rating and stable outlook, although it acknowledged that governance and regulatory concerns remained.

Nvidia's credit outlook is attracting attention as the company plays a central role in financing the artificial intelligence boom. It has backed AI startups, cloud computing companies and data centre projects, many of which use that funding to purchase Nvidia's chips.

These financial arrangements have also increased the company's exposure to a potential slowdown in AI investment.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.