Nvidia on Monday said that it has decided to reinstate Jensen Huang as its chief executive after consulting the US government, following his resignation over an alleged relationship with a woman suspected by American intelligence agencies of spying for China.

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US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Nvidia's move to reinstate co-founder Huang as CEO, stating that the US government “has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security”.

Nvidia Board full statement on Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO "NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and ability to lead after a series of discussions and meetings. It voted unanimously to reinstate him, saying his return was in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders. 2 When did Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia reinstated Huang as president and CEO with immediate effect. He also returned as a member of the company’s board. 3 Did Nvidia’s board say Jensen Huang’s return poses a national security risk? ⌵ No. After receiving input from senior levels of the US government, the board said it was confident Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk. 4 Will Nvidia continue investigating the foreign intelligence reports involving Jensen Huang? ⌵ Yes. Nvidia said an independent-director committee’s investigation will continue, with independent counsel assisting. Huang supports the investigation and has agreed to cooperate. 5 What steps is Nvidia taking on national security and compliance? ⌵ Nvidia formed a committee of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. It is also searching for a chief compliance officer and said it will continue cooperating with government inquiries.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.” Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair.

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“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

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As previously announced, in light of recent reporting that Mr. Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the Board formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate, and the committee retained independent counsel to assist it in that investigation. The Board reiterated that the committee’s investigation will proceed to conclusion. Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is it to cooperating with it.

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The Board also recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters. NVIDIA is commencing a search to fill a new position, Chief Compliance Officer, to oversee compliance across NVIDIA and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. NVIDIA will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries."

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X