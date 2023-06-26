Nvidia brings its AI computing platform to cloud data firm Snowflake2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 03:09 PM IST
The partnership comes as chatbot ChatGPT has pushed many companies to find their AI strategies and has propelled Nvidia, which provides the main hardware for AI, to become a trillion-dollar company
OAKLAND, California (Reuters) - Snowflake a cloud data analytics company, is partnering with computing company Nvidia to allow customers ranging from financial institutions to healthcare and retail to build AI models using their own data.
