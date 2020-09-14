Nvidia buys SoftBank’s arm in record $40 billion chip deal

One client that will be directly challenged is Intel. Huang said a priority will be investing in Arm’s efforts to design chips for data-center computing. While he’s carved out a $3 billion niche in the business of supplying Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc. with graphics processors that help with their artificial intelligence workloads, Huang said he wants to speed up the adoption of Arm-based central processors, or CPUs. That’s a lucrative market dominated by Intel, which has about 90% share.