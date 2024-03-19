Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang becomes stock kingmaker by name-dropping Dell, Ansys
While Nvidia shares fell nearly 2% after CEO Jensen Huang's two-hour presentation on March 18, his touts of other companies sent their stocks higher. Ansys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Dell Technologies and Synopsys Inc. were the beneficiaries.
Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s highly anticipated keynote failed to move the needle for his stock. But it turned out to be good for many of the company’s customers and partners.