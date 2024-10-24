Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in India: ‘Ecosystem very rich, will see 20x growth’, announces AI partnership with Reliance

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in India: At an AI summit in Mumbai, Nvidia announced collaborations with Indian companies and launched a Hindi AI model, Nemotron-4-Mini-Hindi-4B. The initiative aims to bolster AI infrastructure and training for developers in India's diverse linguistic landscape.

Published24 Oct 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in India: ‘Ecosystem very rich, will see 20x growth’, announces AI partnership with Reliance
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in India: ‘Ecosystem very rich, will see 20x growth’, announces AI partnership with Reliance(Ritzau Scanpix / Mads Claus Rasmussen via Reuters)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in India: Calling India “dear” to the world's computer industry, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the country is set to witness 20 times growth in computer capacities this year, PTI reported.

Speaking at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 in Mumbai on October 24, Huang said, “India is very, very dear to the world's computer industry, central to the IT industry, at the centre and core of the IT of just about every single company in the world. Nvidia's ecosystem in India is very rich; 2024 will see a 20 times growth in compute capacities in India.”

‘Seismic Change in Industry’

Huang described the current state of the industry as undergoing a “seismic change” and noted that India — a traditional hub for software exportation — is poised to become a leader in AI exportation in the future.

“India exported software; in the future, India will export AI. India has focused on being a back office to produce software, the next generation of it will be of producing and delivering AI. It will be dramatically more impactful. In the long term, I am hoping that all of us have our own AI co-pilots,” he further said.

On Fears Over AI Taking Jobs

On fears surrounding rising artificial intelligence in the tech space, Huang asserted that AI will “absolutely not take away a job”, adding, “but the person who uses AI to do a job better will take away the job”.

He also announced that Nvidia is partnering with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) to build AI infrastructure in India.

Huang also took time to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, telling the audience, “PM Modi asked me to address his cabinet on AI six years ago. (He) was the first national leader to make such an ask.”

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 01:20 PM IST
