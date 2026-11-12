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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, tech giant appoints Colette Kress as Interim CEO

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Published12 Nov 2026, 07:25 PM IST
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, tech giant appoints Colette Kress as Interim CEO
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, tech giant appoints Colette Kress as Interim CEO
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from his position and the company appointed Colette Kress as Interim CEO, according to Reuters.

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