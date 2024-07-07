Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says no task is beneath him: ‘Have cleaned more toilets than…’

As the chief of the biggest AI and chipmaking company in the world, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang still tries to approach his job with a humble attitude and is not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published7 Jul 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Nvidia garnered high stock returns of 154 per cent this year on top of the 240 per cent gain in 2023.
Nvidia garnered high stock returns of 154 per cent this year on top of the 240 per cent gain in 2023.(Josh Edelson / AFP)

Nvidia Corp. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has always talked about his journey from very humble roots to building a business like the biggest chipmaking company in the world. The 13th richest individual in the world has done a range of things in his life from cleaning toilets to clearing tables and cleaning the dishes for a job.

Also Read | Nvidia stock gets a rare downgrade post 154% returns, valuation concerns remain

“To me, no task is beneath me because, remember, I used to be a dishwasher (and) I used to clean toilets,” reported Moneycontrol quoting Huang talking to the students at Stanford Graduate School of Business early this year. “I mean, I cleaned a lot of toilets, I’ve cleaned more toilets than all of you combined and, some of them you just can’t unsee,” he said.

As the chief of the biggest AI and chipmaking company in the world, Huang still tries to approach his job with a humble attitude and is not afraid to get his hands dirty. He also sheds light on his beliefs for taking on anything if he feels that it can help his employees in improving the company.

Also Read | The underground network sneaking Nvidia chips into China

“If you send me something and you want my input on it and I can be of service to you, and in my review of it, share with you how I reasoned through it. I’ve made a contribution to you,” reported CNBC quoting Huang.

Nvidia employees have described him as a boss who is not easy to work with, to which he had a very positive response saying that the route to do extraordinary things is not supposed to be easy. Employees have previously described him as “Demanding, perfectionist, not easy to work for,” in an interview on 60 Minutes.

Also Read | No Nvidia in your portfolio? ‘You’re just toast’

Huang accepted that those described traits fit him perfectly. “It should be like that,” reported Business Insider quoting Huang. “If you want to do extraordinary things, it shouldn't be easy,” he said.

Nvidia has been the second-best performer in the S&P 500 Index, still valuation concerns remain, according to analysts. The chipmaking giant garnered high stock returns of 154 per cent this year on top of the 240 per cent gain in 2023.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 03:07 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsNvidia CEO Jensen Huang says no task is beneath him: ‘Have cleaned more toilets than…’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue