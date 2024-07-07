As the chief of the biggest AI and chipmaking company in the world, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang still tries to approach his job with a humble attitude and is not afraid to get his hands dirty.

Nvidia Corp. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has always talked about his journey from very humble roots to building a business like the biggest chipmaking company in the world. The 13th richest individual in the world has done a range of things in his life from cleaning toilets to clearing tables and cleaning the dishes for a job. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“To me, no task is beneath me because, remember, I used to be a dishwasher (and) I used to clean toilets," reported Moneycontrol quoting Huang talking to the students at Stanford Graduate School of Business early this year. “I mean, I cleaned a lot of toilets, I’ve cleaned more toilets than all of you combined and, some of them you just can’t unsee," he said.

As the chief of the biggest AI and chipmaking company in the world, Huang still tries to approach his job with a humble attitude and is not afraid to get his hands dirty. He also sheds light on his beliefs for taking on anything if he feels that it can help his employees in improving the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If you send me something and you want my input on it and I can be of service to you, and in my review of it, share with you how I reasoned through it. I’ve made a contribution to you," reported CNBC quoting Huang.

Nvidia employees have described him as a boss who is not easy to work with, to which he had a very positive response saying that the route to do extraordinary things is not supposed to be easy. Employees have previously described him as “Demanding, perfectionist, not easy to work for," in an interview on 60 Minutes.

Huang accepted that those described traits fit him perfectly. “It should be like that," reported Business Insider quoting Huang. “If you want to do extraordinary things, it shouldn't be easy," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nvidia has been the second-best performer in the S&P 500 Index, still valuation concerns remain, according to analysts. The chipmaking giant garnered high stock returns of 154 per cent this year on top of the 240 per cent gain in 2023.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!