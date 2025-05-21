Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says US controls on AI chips exports to China were ‘a failure’

The United State government's export controls on artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China were “a failure”, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Reuters reported on May 21. He was speaking at the annual Computex event in Taipei, Taiwan.

Jensen Huang further said that his company's market share in China dropped from 95 per cent at the start of US President Joe Biden's administration to 50 per cent now under the Donald Trump government.

Notably, the US Commerce Department issued guidance last week alerting businesses to the risk of violating US export controls by using Chinese chips, it added.

Why Huang's Statement Matters… On May 19, China's commerce ministry in a strong statement asked the US to “immediately correct its wrongdoings” and stop “discriminatory” measures.

This was in reaction to the government guidance warning on May 14 to US companies, reminding them not to use advanced computer chips from China, including Huawei's Ascend AI chips. “The US action seriously undermined consensus reached at the high-level bilateral trade talks in Geneva,” the statement said.

It further promised “resolute measures” if the US continues to “substantially” harm China's interests.

Nvidia Gained Big during Trump's trip to Saudi Notably, shares of the AI chipmaker soared 5.6 per cent on May 13 on news that it would deliver at least 18,000 chips to Saudi Arabia, under a new deal secured by US President Donald Trump. The deal includes Nvidia selling “hundreds of thousands” of its AI chips to Saudi sovereign wealth fund-run AI startup called Humain.

The stock rise nudged Nvidia's market value to $3 trillion and pushed founder-CEO Jensen Huang's net worth close to $120 billion, a Reuters report added.

