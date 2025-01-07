Nvidia CEO pitches robotics, cars as growth areas to consumer-electronics audience
SummaryJensen Huang’s address at the CES followed a trading session that sent Nvidia’s value to $3.66 trillion.
Nvidia chief Jensen Huang held forth at a consumer-electronics showcase in Nevada on Monday, touting his inroads in AI agents, self-driving cars and robotics on a day when his company’s valuation reached its highest level.
